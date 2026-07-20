Ladakh Constitutes UT, District-Level Panels To Monitor Development Projects

LEH, July 20: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has constituted UT-level and District-level Monitoring and Evaluation Committees to oversee the implementation of development projects across the region.

As per an order, the committees will monitor and evaluate projects being executed under the Special Development Package (SDP), District Sector (DS), State Sector (SS), Central Sector (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

The initiative aims to strengthen oversight, ensure timely execution of projects and improve the effective utilisation of public funds.

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