Ladakh Civil Society Forum seeks Panchayat, LAHDC polls in all 8 districts

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 23: Alleging that Apex Body Leh and Kargil democratic Alliance no longer represent inclusive voice of all districts, the Civil Society Forum of Ladakh has urged the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to announce immediate Panchayat and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) polls in all eight districts.

In a resolution adopted yesterday, the Forum has expressed serious concern over the status of the ongoing dialogue between Ladakhi representatives and the Government of India, alleging that the process has been derailed by delaying tactics and a lack of commitment to previously reached consensus.

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The resolution was adopted by a gathering comprising religious heads, intellectuals, senior retired civil servants and former and sitting public representatives from Leh, including Ex MPs Thiksey Rinpoche and Thupstan Chhewang, Ex-MLA Tsering Samphel, former CEC LAHDC Leh, Rigzin Spalbar, retired IAS Tsering Angmoh and others.

Expressing anguish over the dialogue process, the Forum stated that despite several rounds of discussions and consensus between the Government of India and representatives of the Apex Body Leh and the KDA, the agreed understanding was allegedly being disregarded. It claimed that shifting goalposts and delays had created a trust deficit and were not in the larger interest of Ladakh.

The Forum also alleged that the original agenda of the Apex Body Leh, which focused on constitutional safeguards for land, jobs, culture and the environment, had been overshadowed by individual leadership and the dominance of the KDA. The resolution specifically referred to Sonam Wangchuk while alleging that the dialogue had shifted from efforts towards an amicable settlement to confrontation with the Centre.

Arguing that the establishment of a Union Territory-level democratic political institution with constitutional safeguards, including provisions similar to Article 371, would require detailed drafting and a parliamentary process, the Forum said people could not be left in a democratic vacuum for years. It demanded Panchayat elections and separate LAHDC elections in Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar, Drass and Sankoo.

The resolution maintained that elected Hill Councils in every district could provide effective protection to land, culture, natural resources, trade, recruitment, tourism and mining licences. It also stressed that the distinct ethnic, cultural and economic identities of communities, including the Brokpa of Dha-Hanu, Changpa of Changthang, Buddhists of Zanskar and Shina community of Drass, required district-level representation.

The resolution further demanded the reconstitution of the Leh Apex Body with democratically elected representatives from all districts, including monasteries, women, tribal communities, youth and border nomads, asserting that only such a representative body would possess the democratic legitimacy to negotiate with the Government of India.