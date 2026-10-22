Ladakh Chief Secy Assures Solution To Demand Of Heli-Service To Remote Areas Along Sino-India Border

Leh/Jammu, Oct 22: Former executive councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Konchok Stanzin has sought expansion of the subsidised helicopter service to Nyoma and Durbuk in the Changthang region of eastern Ladakh, with Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra assuring a solution.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Stanzin urged the administration to ensure equal access to air connectivity for residents of remote areas.

He appealed to Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra to extend the subsidised helicopter service to the two strategically important sub-divisions bordering the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

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"Requesting L-G Ladakh and (Chief Secretary) Ashish Kundra to include Nyoma and Durbuk in the subsidised helicopter service to Changthang. We deserve equal access to this facility!" he said.

Responding to the post, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said, "Ok we will find a solution."

The Ladakh administration restarted the subsidised helicopter service on September 30 to improve connectivity between Leh and remote destinations across the Union territory, particularly during harsh winter months.

The service is being operated by Pawan Hans Limited under a lease agreement supported by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The helicopter service currently connects Leh with seven destinations -- Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Nyerak, Diskit and Turtuk -- providing an alternative mode of transport for residents and tourists while also facilitating emergency medical requirements.

Nyoma and Durbuk, located in the Changthang region of eastern Ladakh, are high-altitude areas along the India-China border, where air connectivity assumes particular importance during winter when road travel can become difficult. (Agencies)