Ladakh Chief Secretary Directs Early Resolution Of Land Issues For Kargil Airstrip Expansion

Leh/Jammu, Oct 31: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has directed the deputy commissioner, Kargil, to conduct a joint site inspection with the Indian Air Force (IAF) to resolve issues and objections related to land acquisition for the expansion of the Kargil airstrip at the earliest, an official said on Saturday.

Kundra passed the directions at a review meeting to assess the progress of airport infrastructure development and discuss the operationalisation of civil aviation services at Kargil and Thoise airports, an official spokesman said.

Air Commodore Ajay Rathe, Air Officer Commanding, 21 Wing, gave a detailed presentation on the proposed expansion and operational requirements of the Kargil airport.

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Deputy Commissioner, Kargil, Rakesh Kumar, briefed the chief secretary on the status of the proposed land acquisition and the issues associated with it, the spokesman said.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioner, Kargil, to conduct a joint site inspection with the IAF team and address the issues and objections pertaining to land acquisition for the expansion of the airstrip at the earliest, in consultation with local leaders and representatives.

The meeting also discussed the construction of a new terminal building at Thoise Airport, Nubra, on defence land, the spokesman said.

He said the station commander, Thoise, briefed the meeting on the status of working permission, handing over and taking over of land, the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), and the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The chief secretary directed the administrative secretaries concerned to resolve the pending procedural issues at the earliest to facilitate the timely execution of the proposed project, the spokesman said.

Reviewing the overall progress of both airports, the chief secretary emphasised the need to expedite all pending matters and directed the departments concerned and agencies to fast-track the process for operationalisation of civil aviation services at Kargil and Thoise.