Ladakh CEO Announces Municipal Elections In Leh, Kargil On November 21

Leh/Jammu, Oct 23: The chief electoral officer of Ladakh on Friday announced elections to the municipal committees of Leh and Kargil, comprising 38 wards, on November 21.

The last panchayat and municipal elections in Ladakh were held in 2018 when it was part of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Both the bodies have completed their terms.

According to a press note issued by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rahul Sharma, the electoral rolls for the municipal committees of Leh (21 wards) and Kargil (17 wards) were published on Thursday, with October 1 as the qualifying date.

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According to the proposed election schedule, the notification for the municipal elections will be issued on October 29, with November 5 as the last date for filing nominations.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 6, and the candidates can withdraw their nominations until November 9, it said.

The allotment of symbols and publication of the list of contesting candidates will also take place on November 9, followed by polling on November 21. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by November 30.

The elections are being conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Committee (Election) Rules, 2003.

The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect, as stated in the press note, and remain in force until the completion of the election process.

Political parties, candidates and concerned authorities have been directed to strictly adhere to the code and the instructions issued by the competent authority.