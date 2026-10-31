Ladakh Census 2027 Completed: Official

Jammu, Oct 31: A senior official on Saturday said the Census-related exercise in Ladakh has been completed in all respects, marking the successful conclusion of the remaining District Census Handbook (DCHB) fieldwork.

Speaking at a press conference here, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Director of Census Operations Amit Sharma said the DCHB exercise covered all 244 villages and two statutory towns, Leh and Kargil, achieving 100 per cent completion.

"Ladakh is 100 per cent snowbound, and Population Enumeration there has also been completed. The only remaining activity was the DCHB fieldwork, which was successfully completed yesterday (October 30). With this, the entire Census exercise in Ladakh stands completed in all respects, and Ladakh Census data is now 100 per cent available in all ways," he said.

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Sharma, who is also the Chief Principal Census Officer of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, said the data is now available for further validation, evaluation and final publication as per the prescribed procedure.

Sharma described the achievement as an important milestone in the preparations for Census 2027. (Agencies)