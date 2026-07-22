Ladakh bags two national awards for digital health performance

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 21: The Union Territory of Ladakh has received two Certificates of Appreciation from the National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India, for its outstanding performance under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

The awards were presented during the National Review Meeting (Chintan Shivir) held in New Delhi on July 17-18.

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A statement said Ladakh was recognised as the Best Performing Union Territory in the ABDM Registry (Health Professional Registry and Health Facility Registry) Saturation category for achieving high registration of healthcare professionals and health facilities.

The UT also received the Best Performing Small State/UT award in the Highest Health Record Linking Per Lakh Population category for promoting digital health records and strengthening the digital healthcare system.

The awards were presented by National Health Authority CEO Dr Sunil Kumar Barnwal in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and representatives from various States and Union Territories.

Officials said the achievement reflects Ladakh's commitment to strengthening digital healthcare infrastructure, improving access to quality health services and supporting the vision of a citizen-centric digital health ecosystem under the Digital India initiative.