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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Authorises Returning Officers To Decide Disqualification Of Candidates

Ladakh Authorises Returning Officers To Decide Disqualification Of Candidates

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 5: The Ladakh Administration has authorised Returning Officers appointed for Municipal Committee elections in the Union Territory to decide questions relating to disqualification of candidates under Section 16(2)(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000. See Order...

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Daily Excelsior
12:37 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/LEH, Nov 5: The Ladakh Administration has authorised Returning Officers appointed for Municipal Committee elections in the Union Territory to decide questions relating to disqualification of candidates under Section 16(2)(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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