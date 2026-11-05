Ladakh Authorises Returning Officers To Decide Disqualification Of Candidates
JAMMU/LEH, Nov 5: The Ladakh Administration has authorised Returning Officers appointed for Municipal Committee elections in the Union Territory to decide questions relating to disqualification of candidates under Section 16(2)(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000. See Order...
JAMMU/LEH, Nov 5: The Ladakh Administration has authorised Returning Officers appointed for Municipal Committee elections in the Union Territory to decide questions relating to disqualification of candidates under Section 16(2)(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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