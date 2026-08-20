Ladakh approves 4% horizontal sports quota in Govt jobs

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Aug 19: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved 4% horizontal reservation for "Outstanding Sportspersons" in direct recruitment to Group 'C' non-gazetted posts under the Union Territory of Ladakh Administration, aimed at encouraging youth to pursue sports while securing their career prospects.

With this, Ladakh becomes the first and the only UT in the country to provide a fixed 4% reservation for sportspersons in Government jobs.

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Pursuant to the approval, the Administration has notified the Union Territory of Ladakh Outstanding Sportspersons (Horizontal Reservation in Direct Recruitment to Group 'C' non-gazetted Posts) Rules, 2026, providing a structured framework for extending the benefit of reservation to meritorious sportspersons, upon fulfilling all eligibility criteria including recruitment examination.

"Outstanding Sportspersons" includes those who have represented a State or the Country in recognised National or International competitions, medal winners in Senior or Junior National Championships, medal winners in Khelo India Youth Games above 18 years, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India University Games, as well as eligible sportspersons who have represented their universities in recognised Inter-University competitions. Eligible chess achievers have also been included in accordance with the prescribed DoPT provisions.

The 4% reservation will apply horizontally across all vertical reservation categories. The reservation will apply to direct recruitment to all Group 'C' posts under the Administration of UT Ladakh, except posts that may be specifically excluded by the Administration through notification.