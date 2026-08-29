Ladakh Appoints Commissioners For GST, Excise Administration

LEH, Aug 29: The Ladakh administration has appointed senior officers to exercise the powers and perform the functions of Commissioners under the Union Territory’s GST and Excise laws, according to separate notifications issued by the Finance Department.

A notification said under S.O. 253, Tsewang Tharchin, IA&AS, Commissioner Secretary in the Ladakh Administration, has been appointed to exercise the powers and perform the functions of the Commissioner of Union Territory Tax under the Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

In another notification, S.O. 254, Romil Singh Donk, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Leh, has been appointed to exercise the powers and perform the functions of the Commissioner under the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, Samvat 1958, as adapted to the Union Territory of Ladakh.

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See Notification Click Here....

See Notification Click Here....