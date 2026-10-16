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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Ladakh Administration Transfers, Posts Nine Accounts Assistants

Ladakh Administration Transfers, Posts Nine Accounts Assistants

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings and assignment of additional charges to nine Accounts Assistants with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:07 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 16: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings and assignment of additional charges to nine Accounts Assistants with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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