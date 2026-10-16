Ladakh Administration Transfers, Posts Nine Accounts Assistants
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings and assignment of additional charges to nine Accounts Assistants with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings and assignment of additional charges to nine Accounts Assistants with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement