Ladakh Administration Relieves IPS Officer Gaurav Sharma

LEH, Nov 3: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has relieved Gaurav Sharma, IPS (AGMUT:2009), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, from his duties with effect from November 3, 2026, and directed him to report to the Government of NCT of Delhi in compliance with an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 1, 2026.

Sharma, who joined Ladakh on October 20, 2024, had been on prolonged leave due to health issues.

A Central Standing Medical Board at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, examined him and diagnosed multiple health conditions, including multi-level lumbar PIVD, COPD and severe obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).

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The Board advised him to avoid extreme cold weather and high-altitude areas.

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