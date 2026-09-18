Ladakh Administration Re-constitutes Police Recruitment Board

JAMMU, Sept 18: The UT Administration of Ladakh has re-constituted the Ladakh Police (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Board with a seven-member panel led by Koshal Kumar Sharma, DIG, LKR as Chairman.

As per an order, Altaf Ahmad Shah will serve as the Member Secretary and will also perform the duties of the Chairman until he resumes his office, alongside other appointed police officials including Fulzele Piyush Nirakar, Nitin Yadav, Pawan Kumar, Faraz Hussain Shah, and Padma Dorjey as members.

See Order Copy Click Here......