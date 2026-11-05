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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Administration Notifies Delimitation Of LAHDC Constituencies

Ladakh Administration Notifies Delimitation Of LAHDC Constituencies

LEH/JAMMU, Nov 5: Ladakh administration on Thursday notified the delimitation of 100 constituencies of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) in eight districts, specifying the panchayat halqas and villages or wards falling under each constituency. The move paves the...

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Daily Excelsior
09:42 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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LEH/JAMMU, Nov 5: Ladakh administration on Thursday notified the delimitation of 100 constituencies of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) in eight districts, specifying the panchayat halqas and villages or wards falling under each constituency.

The move paves the way for elections in the region.

The delimitation was notified through an order issued by the revenue department, in accordance with the final recommendations of the State Election Commission, Ladakh, dated November 5, 2026.

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