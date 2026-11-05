Ladakh Administration Modifies Officer Postings and Charges

JAMMU, Nov 5: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has issued a corrigendum modifying its earlier transfer and posting orders for JKAS officers.

Under the updated directives, Dr Zahida Bano will continue serving as the Director of Social & Tribal Welfare in Leh, while Tsering Paldan has been relieved of this additional charge to exclusively handle his substantive role as Director of School Education.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner of Kargil has been assigned the extra charge of Deputy Commissioner, Drass, until further orders.

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