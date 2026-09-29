Ladakh Administration Grants Ad-Hoc Promotion To 10 Law Officers
Leh/Jammu, Sept 29: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Department of Law and Justice, has issued an order sanctioning the ad-hoc promotion of ten Associate Law Officers to the posts of Public Law Officer, Law Officer, and District...
Leh/Jammu, Sept 29: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Department of Law and Justice, has issued an order sanctioning the ad-hoc promotion of ten Associate Law Officers to the posts of Public Law Officer, Law Officer, and District Litigation Officer.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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