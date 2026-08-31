Ladakh Administration Clarifies Rules On Prosecution Sanction In Corruption Cases

LEH, Aug 31: The Ladakh administration has issued a detailed clarification on the procedure for granting prosecution sanction against public servants facing corruption charges under both central and erstwhile state laws, an official circular said on Monday.

According to a circular issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the 'Appointing Authority'—the official empowered to remove a public servant from service—is the competent authority to sanction prosecution under the applicable anti-corruption statutes.

The circular noted that while the Jammu & Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006 stands repealed in the Union Territory following the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, the central Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 now governs the region.

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However, in accordance with the transition rules, pending investigations, legal proceedings, and remedies initiated under the repealed 2006 Act will continue unaffected.

The administration clarified that all proposals seeking sanction for prosecution must be routed and processed through the GAD before submission to the competent authority.

All administrative secretaries and heads of departments have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directive while processing corruption-related cases.

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