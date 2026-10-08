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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Administration Assigns Additional Charges To Two Senior Officers

Ladakh Administration Assigns Additional Charges To Two Senior Officers

LEH/JAMMU, Oct 8: In a fresh administrative reshuffle in Ladakh, the General Administration Department on Friday assigned additional responsibilities to two senior officers with immediate effect. According to an official order issued by Administrative Secretary P.T. Rudra Goud, 2012 batch...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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LEH/JAMMU, Oct 8: In a fresh administrative reshuffle in Ladakh, the General Administration Department on Friday assigned additional responsibilities to two senior officers with immediate effect.

According to an official order issued by Administrative Secretary P.T. Rudra Goud, 2012 batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer Arav Gopi Krishna will take over as the Administrative Secretary of the Youth Services & Sports Department, relieving Bhanu Prabha of the charge.

Similarly, 2016 batch AGMUT cadre IFS officer Shrideep Mittal, currently serving as the Divisional Forest Officer in Leh, will hold the additional charge of Special Secretary for the Agriculture & Horticulture Department alongside his existing duties.

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