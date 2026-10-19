Ladakh admin transfers 8 JKAS officers

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 18: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfers and postings of 8 JKAS officers in the interest of the administration.

As per an order, Mohammad Yousuf Ganaie, Assistant Commissioner Development, Kargil, shall hold the additional charge of Joint Director, Youth Services & Sports, relieving Tsering Paldan of the additional charge, and Mohammad Rafie, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Leh, relieving Saqib Sharief Khan of the additional charge.

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Sachin Bali, Deputy Registrar, Cooperatives, Leh, holding additional charge of the post of Assistant Director, Handloom, Leh, shall also hold the additional charge of Assistant Director, Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, relieving Anjil Singh of the said post, who has been transferred from the post of Assistant Director, Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, relieved of the additional charge of District Social Welfare Officer, Leh, and posted as Block Development Officer (BDO), Bhimbat (Drass), reliving Shahid Sultan Dar of the additional charge, the order said.

Similarly, Rafakat Aziz, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Under Secretary, Civil Aviation and Under Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), relieving Huma Khan of the said posts and Deepak Bharti, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as District Social Welfare Officer, Leh, relieving Anjil Singh of the additional charge of Assistant Director, Handicrafts, Leh, relieving Sachin Bali of the additional charge of the said post. He shall join at his new p-lace of posting upon expiry of his paternity leave on October 21, 2026.

The order further said that Arshas Hussain, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Under Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, relieving Atul Singh Mankotia of the said post and Under Secretary PW (R&B) relieving Dorjay Gailson of the said post, and Sadam Hussain, Under Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, shall also hold the charge of Under Secretary, Department of Information & Public Relations relieving Atul Singh Mankotia of the said post.