Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Ladakh Admin Transfers 8 CAOs, 31 Accounts Officers

Ladakh Admin Transfers 8 CAOs, 31 Accounts Officers

JAMMU, Jun 29: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) and 31 Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:36 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Jun 29: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) and 31 Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
Advertisement Banner