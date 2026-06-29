Ladakh Admin Transfers 8 CAOs, 31 Accounts Officers
JAMMU, Jun 29: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) and 31 Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Jun 29: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 8 Chief Accounts Officers (CAOs) and 31 Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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