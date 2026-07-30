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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Admin Transfers 3 Executive Engineers In PHE/I&FC Department

Ladakh Admin Transfers 3 Executive Engineers In PHE/I&FC Department

LEH, July 30: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of three Executive Engineers in the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department in the interest of administration....

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Daily Excelsior
11:58 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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LEH, July 30: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of three Executive Engineers in the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department in the interest of administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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