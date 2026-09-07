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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Admin Transfers 27 MOs, NHM Doctors, Consultants

Ladakh Admin Transfers 27 MOs, NHM Doctors, Consultants

JAMMU, Sept 7: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 27 Medical Officers (MOs), NHM doctors, and Consultants of the Department. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
11:38 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 7: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 27 Medical Officers (MOs), NHM doctors, and Consultants of the Department.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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