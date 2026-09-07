Ladakh Admin Transfers 27 MOs, NHM Doctors, Consultants
JAMMU, Sept 7: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 27 Medical Officers (MOs), NHM doctors, and Consultants of the Department. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sept 7: The Health and Medical Education Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 27 Medical Officers (MOs), NHM doctors, and Consultants of the Department.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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