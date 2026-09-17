Ladakh Admin Sets December Deadline For Viksit Ladakh 2047 Vision Document

Leh, Sept 17: Ladakh chief secretary Ashish Kundra directed the concerned authorities to complete the Viksit Ladakh 2047 vision document by December 2026, an official said on Thursday. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive, forward-looking roadmap for the Union Territory's long-term development, a spokesperson said.

He stressed that the vision document should be underpinned by credible baseline data, comprehensive inputs from all concerned departments, expert consultations, and clearly defined sectoral strategies and development pathways.

The chief secretary chaired a meeting to review the preparation of the 'Viksit Ladakh 2047' vision document and roadmap, focusing on developing a long-term, evidence-based framework for Ladakh's economic, social and environmental development here, the spokesperson said.

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Secretary, Planning, Himanshu Gupta, gave an overview of the Planning Department's initiative to prepare the vision document in alignment with the national vision for 2047. He said the exercise is at the preparatory stage, with baseline assessment, identification of relevant best practices and formulation of sector-specific inputs being taken forward.

Gupta said consultations with concerned departments, experts and other stakeholders will form an important part of the next stage of the exercise.

Economist Dr Manoranjan Pattanayak, Executive Director of PwC, associated with the vision exercise, presented the proposed framework, the seven streams under the national vision framework, key focus areas and the broad development pathways being examined for Ladakh.

Kundra stressed that the document should not merely project existing trends but should explore new opportunities and identify transformative pathways for Ladakh towards 2047. Emphasising Ladakh's fragile ecology, the chief secretary called for environmental and ecological sustainability to remain central to the vision exercise.

He highlighted the need to address water security, climate resilience, carbon neutrality, youth empowerment, livelihood opportunities and sustainable economic growth as integral components of the long-term roadmap.

On tourism, Kundra stressed the need to develop an aspirational yet sustainable vision based on Ladakh's strengths in culture, adventure and nature-based tourism. He called for international benchmarks and best practices while identifying opportunities for niche tourism, reducing seasonality and expanding the sector without compromising the region's fragile environment.

The chief secretary directed that reliable, verifiable baseline data support sectoral strategies. He called for input from institutions including the University of Ladakh, DIHAR, tourism stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and other relevant organisations to ensure the document reflects ground realities and emerging opportunities.

He emphasised the need to examine agriculture through a broader development perspective, including productivity, value addition, market opportunities, youth participation and international best practices.

He said a similar evidence-based assessment should be undertaken for youth skills, entrepreneurship, water resources and other sectors critical to Ladakh's long-term development. The meeting also discussed economic indicators including GSDP, sector-wise output, capital expenditure and the relationship between public investment and overall economic growth, the spokesperson said.