Ladakh Admin Reshuffles 13 Jr Scale Officers in Major Administrative Realignment
JAMMU, Sep 8: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and assignment of additional charges for 13 Junior Scale officers following a recent round of ad-hoc promotions. See Order Copy...
JAMMU, Sep 8: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and assignment of additional charges for 13 Junior Scale officers following a recent round of ad-hoc promotions.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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