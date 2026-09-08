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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Admin Reshuffles 13 Jr Scale Officers in Major Administrative Realignment

Ladakh Admin Reshuffles 13 Jr Scale Officers in Major Administrative Realignment

JAMMU, Sep 8: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and assignment of additional charges for 13 Junior Scale officers following a recent round of ad-hoc promotions. See Order Copy...

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Daily Excelsior
07:53 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 8: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has ordered the immediate transfer, posting, and assignment of additional charges for 13 Junior Scale officers following a recent round of ad-hoc promotions.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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