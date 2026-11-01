Ladakh Admin Reallocates Departments, Assigns Additional Charges To Three IAS Officers

LEH/JAMMU, Nov 1: The Union Territory administration of Ladakh has ordered a reshuffle of departmental responsibilities, assigning additional charges to three IAS officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, 2004 batch IAS officer Shurbir Singh has been given the charge of Commissioner, GST, relieving Tsewang Tarchin of the responsibility.

Araya Gopi Krishna, the 2012 batch IAS officer, will take over the charge of the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department from Shurbir Singh.

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Meanwhile, Sanjit Rodrigues, the 2013 batch IAS officer, has been assigned the charge of the General Administration Department, Labour and Employment Department, and Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department from October 31 to November 22, 2026, during the leave period of P T Rudra Goud, IAS (2017).