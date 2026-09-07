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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Ladakh Admin Promotes Four PHE I&FC AEEs To Executive Engineer Posts

Ladakh Admin Promotes Four PHE I&FC AEEs To Executive Engineer Posts

LEH, Sept 7: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has promoted four Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) to the regular post of Executive Engineer (Civil) in the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation & Flood Control Department, according to an...

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Daily Excelsior
07:43 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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LEH, Sept 7: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has promoted four Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil) to the regular post of Executive Engineer (Civil) in the Public Health Engineering and Irrigation & Flood Control Department, according to an official order issued by the Lieutenant Governor's administration.

The promoted officers—placed in the Level-11 pay matrix—include Ghulam Hussain, Phurbu Sandup, Mohammad Sadiq, and Tsering Phunchok, who retired on the date of his regularization.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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