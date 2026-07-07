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Home / Govt Orders / Ladakh admin orders transfer, posting of 14 AAOs

Ladakh admin orders transfer, posting of 14 AAOs

LEH, July 7: Ladakh Administration ordered transfer/posting and assignment of additional charge to 14 Assistant Accounts Officers in the Finance Department with immediate effect....   Click here to see complete order ...

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Daily Excelsior
11:39 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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LEH, July 7: Ladakh Administration ordered transfer/posting and assignment of additional charge to 14 Assistant Accounts Officers in the Finance Department with immediate effect....

Click here to see complete order

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