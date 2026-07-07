Ladakh admin orders transfer, posting of 14 AAOs
LEH, July 7: Ladakh Administration ordered transfer/posting and assignment of additional charge to 14 Assistant Accounts Officers in the Finance Department with immediate effect.... Click here to see complete order ...
LEH, July 7: Ladakh Administration ordered transfer/posting and assignment of additional charge to 14 Assistant Accounts Officers in the Finance Department with immediate effect....
Click here to see complete order
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