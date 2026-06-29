Ladakh Admin Orders Transfer, Posting Of 100 Accounts Assistants
LEH, June 29: The Ladakh Administration has ordered the transfer, posting and assignment of additional charges to 100 Accounts Assistants serving in various Government departments across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
LEH, June 29: The Ladakh Administration has ordered the transfer, posting and assignment of additional charges to 100 Accounts Assistants serving in various Government departments across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement