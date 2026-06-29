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Home / Govt Orders / Ladakh Admin Orders Transfer, Posting Of 100 Accounts Assistants

Ladakh Admin Orders Transfer, Posting Of 100 Accounts Assistants

LEH, June 29: The Ladakh Administration has ordered the transfer, posting and assignment of additional charges to 100 Accounts Assistants serving in various Government departments across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:52 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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LEH, June 29: The Ladakh Administration has ordered the transfer, posting and assignment of additional charges to 100 Accounts Assistants serving in various Government departments across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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