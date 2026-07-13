Ladakh Admin Orders Transfer, Adjustment of 29 Engineers
JAMMU, Jul 13: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 29 Engineers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Jul 13: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 29 Engineers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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