Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Ladakh Admin Orders Transfer, Adjustment of 29 Engineers

Ladakh Admin Orders Transfer, Adjustment of 29 Engineers

JAMMU, Jul 13: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 29 Engineers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:57 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Jul 13: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has ordered the transfer, posting, and adjustment of 29 Engineers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now