Ladakh Admin Initiates Election Process For New Hill Development Councils

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 10: The Ladakh Administration has initiated the process for elections to the new Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), calling upon all constituencies to elect their representatives for constituting the Councils.

The notification has been issued following the creation of eight LAHDCs, one for each district, and recommendations made by the State Election Commission.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena, in his capacity as Administrator, hasinvoked the powers vested under the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils Act, 1997, and the relevant rules to set the election process in motion.

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