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Home / Latest News / Ladakh Admin Grants SCL For Government Employees To Vote In Upcoming Elections

Ladakh Admin Grants SCL For Government Employees To Vote In Upcoming Elections

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 12: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced that eligible Government employees can avail of Special Casual Leave (SCL) on respective polling days to cast their votes in the upcoming elections, following the prescribed procedure...

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Daily Excelsior
07:26 PM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/LEH, Nov 12: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has announced that eligible Government employees can avail of Special Casual Leave (SCL) on respective polling days to cast their votes in the upcoming elections, following the prescribed procedure and approval from the competent authority.

According to the notification, polling for the Panchayat General Elections and the Leh and Kargil Municipal Council Elections is scheduled for November 21, 2026, while voting for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) General Elections will take place on December 4, 2026.

All Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure that eligible employees are permitted to take leave on these voting days.

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