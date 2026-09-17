Ladakh Admin Forms City Logistics Coordination Committee For Leh

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has constituted a 14-member City Logistics Coordination Committee (CLCC) to prepare a City Logistics Plan for Leh City, following its identification by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Headed by the Administrative Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development Department as Chairman, the committee includes key officials and stakeholder representatives to coordinate planning, review logistics issues, and facilitate consultations until the plan's completion.

See Order Copy Click Here......