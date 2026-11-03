Ladakh Admin Directs HIAL’s Desert Flower School To Halt Unauthorized Activities Amid Sub-Judice Land Dispute

Leh, Nov 3: In a strong administrative intervention, the UT Ladakh Administration has issued a notice to Dr. Gitanjali J. Angmo, Founder and CEO of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), directing her to refrain from proceeding with the commencement of classes and other activities at Desert Flower School, Leh, as it could "prejudice" the proceedings already pending before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The notice takes a serious note of the reported "commencement of school activities" without obtaining the requisite consent, clearances and approvals from the concerned authorities. The administration has pointed out that the matter concerning HIAL is already pending adjudication before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Gitanjali Angmo, vide letter dated 22 September 2026, had requested the Deputy Commissioner, Leh, regarding issuance of NOC/Clearance for the proposed Members of the Managing Committee of the Desert Flower School, Phyang (Leh), under the HIAL Ecosystem. However, it came to the notice of the Administration that the Desert Flower School commenced its functioning without even obtaining approval/clearance from the concerned authorities.

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Through the notice, Gitanjali Angmo has been warned against any action that could "prejudice the proceedings pending before the High Court."

Notably, the UT Administration had cancelled the land allotment to HIAL in August 2025; following which it filed a writ petition before the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, which is pending adjudication. Accordingly, the notice issued by Tehsildar, Leh, has strongly advised HIAL to maintain "strict status quo" and "not undertake any action whatsoever towards the functioning or of activities at the school, until the final decision of the High Court or further directions are issued".

The notice puts a clear administrative restraint on the proposed activities of Desert Flower School amid the ongoing legal proceedings. The notice was issued by Tehsildar Leh on November 1, 2026.

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