Ladakh Admin Appoints RTI Officers For Information Technology Department

JAMMU, Jun 22: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has appointed Public Information Officer (PIO) and First Appellate Authority (FAA) for the Information Technology Department under the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Sanjat Bhardwaj, Under Secretary, Information Technology Department, has been designated as the Public Information Officer for processing RTI applications, while Shashanka Ala, Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department, has been appointed as the First Appellate Authority to hear appeals under the RTI Act.

See Order Copy Click Here.....