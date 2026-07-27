Ladakh Admin Appoints CDPOs As Dowry Prohibition Officers

LEH, July 27: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has appointed all Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) as Dowry Prohibition Officers under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Social and Tribal Welfare Department under Section 8B(1) of the Act.

As per the notification, the CDPOs will exercise the powers and discharge the functions of Dowry Prohibition Officers under Section 8B(2) within their respective jurisdictions.

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The move is aimed at strengthening the implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act and improving enforcement against dowry-related offences across the Union Territory.