Ladakh Admin Amends Composition Of Civil Services Board

JAMMU/LEH, Oct 26: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has amended the composition of the Civil Services Board (CSB), replacing the designation of Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor with Chief Secretary, UT of Ladakh, as the member at Serial No. 1.

It has also replaced the designation of Principal Secretary in the Administration of UT of Ladakh with Commissioner/Secretary in the Administration of UT of Ladakh at Serial No. 2.

The amendments have been made in partial modification of an earlier order issued on August 13, 2024, regarding the constitution of the Civil Services Board.

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All other terms and conditions of the earlier order will remain unchanged.

See Order Copy Click Here.....