Ladakh admin allocates Finance to Tsewang Tharchin
Excelsior Correspondent LEH, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has allocated Finance Department to Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer Tsewang Tharchin. The officer has also been given the additional charge of Commissioner Secretary Finance Department until...
Excelsior Correspondent
LEH, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has allocated Finance Department to Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer Tsewang Tharchin.
The officer has also been given the additional charge of Commissioner Secretary Finance Department until further orders.
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