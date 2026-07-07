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Home / State / Ladakh admin allocates Finance to Tsewang Tharchin

Ladakh admin allocates Finance to Tsewang Tharchin

Excelsior Correspondent LEH, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has allocated Finance Department to Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer Tsewang Tharchin. The officer has also been given the additional charge of Commissioner Secretary Finance Department until...

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Daily Excelsior
04:54 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 6: The Union Territory administration in Ladakh has allocated Finance Department to Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS) officer Tsewang Tharchin.

The officer has also been given the additional charge of Commissioner Secretary Finance Department until further orders.

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