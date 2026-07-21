Ladakh Admin Advises Tourists To Defer Travel Amid Heavy Rainfall Forecast

Leh, Jul 21, KNT: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has issued a public advisory urging tourists, commuters and other travellers to exercise extreme caution and postpone travel to vulnerable areas in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast of heavy rainfall across the region.

The advisory, issued by the Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR) Department, warns that the expected weather conditions could trigger flash floods, landslides and disruption of essential services in different parts of the Union Territory.

Tourists planning to visit Ladakh have been advised to defer travel to vulnerable destinations until weather conditions improve. Those already in the region have been urged to strictly follow advisories issued by the district administration and avoid venturing near rivers, nallahs, flood-prone areas and landslide-prone slopes.

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The administration has also cautioned commuters against crossing swollen streams, damaged roads or unstable bridges and advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall.

While the advisory is primarily aimed at ensuring the safety of tourists and travellers, residents have also been asked to remain alert, keep emergency supplies ready and immediately comply with evacuation orders if issued by local authorities.

Meanwhile, all district administrations, emergency response agencies and field departments have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness for any weather-related emergency, including flash floods, landslides and road blockages. (KNT)