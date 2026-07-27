Ladakh Adds 102 Organic-Certified Villages, Takes Total To 207

Leh/Jammu, Jul 27: Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena awarded organic certification to the 102 villages in Kargil, Dras, Zanskar and Sham regions on Monday, taking the total to 207, saying it will protect the Himalayan ecosystem and build climate-resilient agriculture.

In a post on X, Saxena said, "Proudly awarded organic certification to 102 villages across Kargil, Dras, Zanskar, and Sham districts yesterday, marking a significant stride towards transforming Ladakh into a fully organic region. This brings the total number of certified organic villages in Ladakh to 207."

Organic certified villages are promoted under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) by the government of India in its National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture using a cluster-based approach and Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) certification, providing financial support for chemical-free farming, inputs, and market linkages.

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The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of promoting organic farming, environmental conservation and improving soil health, the officials said.

He said that this transformative step will protect our fragile Himalayan ecosystem, preserve vital soil and water resources, and build climate-resilient agriculture. "By strengthening our organic value chains, we are well on our way to establishing Ladakh as a model fully organic Union Territory".

Congratulating the farmers, Saxena said their efforts were driving a sustainable agricultural transformation and would help establish Ladakh as a model fully organic Union Territory.