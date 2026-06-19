Leh, Jun 19: In a landmark step towards the preservation, promotion, and advancement of Ladakh’s rich cultural and linguistic heritage, the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, with the approval of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, UT Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, has formally constituted the General Council and Executive Committee of the Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (LAAC&L), thereby operationalising the Academy as an autonomous institution.

The constitution of these governing bodies has been approved by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor and notified vide Order No. 38 (T&C) UTL of 2026 dated 19 June 2026, issued by the Department of Tourism & Culture, UT Ladakh.

This development marks a significant milestone in strengthening Ladakh’s institutional framework for safeguarding its diverse traditions, languages, literature, performing and visual arts, folklore, and indigenous knowledge systems. The autonomous status accorded to the Academy is expected to enhance its functional flexibility and institutional dynamism, enabling it to design and implement programmes and policies aimed at preserving and promoting Ladakh’s unique cultural identity in a more effective manner.

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The General Council, as the apex body of the Academy, shall serve as the principal policy-making and decision-making authority. Headed by the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor as the Chief Patron and the Chief Secretary as President, the Council comprises senior government functionaries, representatives from both Hill Councils, and eminent experts from the fields of art, culture, and languages. It will provide strategic direction and guide the long-term vision and policy framework of the Academy.

The Executive Committee, chaired by the Administrative Secretary, Tourism & Culture Department, shall function as the governing and implementing body, overseeing the execution of policies and programmes, ensuring efficient administration, and steering the Academy’s activities across the Union Territory.

The inclusion of distinguished scholars, cultural practitioners, and linguistic experts from across Ladakh, including Sh. Mipham Otsal (Leh), Dr. Lobzang Tsewang (Leh), Kacho Ahmad Khan (Kargil), and Sh. Bashir Wafa (Kargil), reflects the Administration’s commitment to ensuring inclusive representation and the balanced development of the region’s cultural and linguistic heritage.

The constitution of these bodies has been widely welcomed by artists, scholars, writers, researchers, and cultural practitioners across Ladakh. It is expected to usher in a new phase of cultural revitalisation, research, documentation, and promotion, while providing a strengthened institutional platform for nurturing Ladakh’s rich and diverse heritage for future generations.

The Administration of UT Ladakh reiterates its commitment to preserving the region’s unique identity and fostering cultural excellence through empowered and autonomous institutions that reflect the aspirations and traditions of the people of Ladakh.

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