Lack of real-time monitoring of eVIN, CCPs functioning raise doubt on vaccination prog efficiency in J&K

*620 temperature loggers lying non-functional

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Sept 16: The efficiency of the vaccination programme in Jammu and Kashmir has come under a cloud over the lack of real-time monitoring of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) dashboard and functioning of Cold Chain Points (CCPs) across the Union Territory, with the lapse also resulting in expiry and wastage of vaccine stocks.

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Official sources said vaccine wastage due to expiry and poor stock management is continuing across Jammu and Kashmir, with the expiry of more than 20,000 doses of BCG in May 2025 serving as one instance of the larger problem. Srinagar accounted for the highest number of expired BCG doses at 10,010, followed by Anantnag with 2,660, Baramulla 1,340, Jammu 1,130 and Udhampur 1,030. Sources said such instances of expiry and wastage have continued at different Cold Chain Points, indicating gaps in monitoring, stock assessment and matching vaccine supplies with actual consumption patterns.

Sources said that in the absence of real-time monitoring of CCPs, vaccine wastage has crossed 70 per cent for vaccines that have to be discarded after a single opening, while wastage has reached around 50 per cent for vaccines that can be used for up to 28 days after opening. The problem, they said, is linked to inadequate monitoring and failure to match vaccine stocks with actual consumption patterns.

Launched in 2015 with funding from Gavi, eVIN was initially rolled out in 12 States and later expanded to the remaining 24 States/UTs after a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed with UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), which was entrusted with day-to-day management of eVIN and its human resources (HR).

However, in 2023, following directives from the Immunization Division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the J&K Government decided to support all eVIN activities through domestic funds under the National Health Mission (NHM). With effect from January 1, 2025, UNDP withdrew its support and discontinued services related to eVIN implementation, including staff payrolls, procurement and maintenance of temperature loggers, recurring SIM card billing, salaries of Vaccine Cold Chain Managers (VCCMs), training, monitoring and other essential activities.

Sources said most VCCMs were subsequently disengaged and cold chain equipment became non-functional after NHM took over eVIN implementation in J&K. At present, two UNDP officials, one each stationed in Jammu and Kashmir regions and primarily assigned to U-WIN, are providing technical and operational support for eVIN as required.

Adequate district-level human resources, particularly VCCMs, are currently unavailable for eVIN operations. As a result, physical monitoring and supportive supervision of CCPs is not being conducted properly, while on-site verification of stock, temperature records and eVIN data-entry practices remains limited. District-level follow-up and monitoring of Cold Chain Handlers (CCHs) has also remained suboptimal.

The SIM cards used by CCHs and SIM-enabled temperature loggers have remained non-functional since August 2025. Consequently, real-time temperature monitoring is not visible on the eVIN dashboard and temperature data from cold chain equipment is not being transmitted automatically. Live alerts and monitoring of temperature excursions have also been severely affected, with all 620 temperature loggers installed in ILRs and deep freezers rendered non-functional due to network SIM and service issues.

Although vaccine stock transactions continue to be entered manually and in real time, the absence of real-time temperature data poses a significant risk to effective cold chain monitoring and vaccine safety.

eVIN is presently operational across all 648 CCPs and both State vaccine stores in J&K, but its optimal functioning remains constrained by shortage of human resources at the field level and non-functional SIM cards in CCH mobile phones and cold chain temperature loggers.

All efforts to obtain a statement from Director, Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, J&K, Dr Afsana Bano failed as neither she picked up the repeated calls nor responded to whatsapp messages.