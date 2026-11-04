Lack of ideological compatibility behind Ruhullah’s exit: Karra

Ex-minister Prem Sagar returns to Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 3: Asserting that the Congress would stand firmly with the National Conference whenever it faced a threat from the BJP, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra attributed the National Conference MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi’s differences with his party to a possible lack of ideological compatibility.

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While reacting to the fresh political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, including reported dissent among National Conference MLAs following the recent Cabinet expansion and Ruhullah’s resignation from the party, Karra expressed confidence that the National Conference would be able to manage the situation.

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“Every individual had their own reasons for quitting a party. As per my understanding, it appeared to stem from a lack of compatibility,” Karra told media-persons here today.

“He had a different perspective, while the party was moving in a different direction. Perhaps there was also a lack of ideological compatibility,” Karra added.

Drawing a parallel with his own resignation from Parliament and the PDP in September 2016, as well as Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the Congress in August 2022, the PCC chief said political leaders had their own reasons for taking such decisions. It is too early to speculate about the stability or tenure of the NC-led government amid reports of separate meetings by several MLAs and Ruhullah’s resignation, JKPCC chief said.

“Such developments were not unusual in political parties and governments and could be handled through dialogue and internal coordination,” he said.

“I am very sure that the National Conference will be quite active in handling the situation,” he said.

Commenting on BJP leader Ram Madhav’s visit to Jammu and speculation about a possible major political development after Tuesday, Karra said the Congress had no information about any such move.

“As far as we know, there is no such development, nor are we anticipating anything of that sort. We will wait and see what happens,” he said.

Karra reiterated that the Congress would stand by the National Conference whenever the latter faced a threat from the BJP.

“We have always maintained that whenever the National Conference faces any threat from the BJP, the Congress Party must stand firmly alongside the National Conference,” he said.

He said the Congress would continue its campaigns for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

On this occasion, former minister Prem Sagar Aziz rejoined the Congress. Aziz, who hails from the Bani-Basohli area in Kathua district, had joined the BJP in October 2021 after resigning from the National Conference in support of its then provincial president, Devender Singh Rana, who had switched to the saffron party.

Aziz was earlier associated with the Congress for 45 years, having joined the party in May 1972. He was elected the MLA from Bani in Kathua district on a Congress ticket in 2002.

Welcoming Aziz and his supporters into the party fold in the presence of senior Congress leaders, including its working president Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Ravinder Sharma, Thakur Balbir Singh, Dr Manohar Lal, Subhash Gupta, Pankaj Dogra and others, Karra said he had discharged various responsibilities in the Congress with dedication, rising from the block level to becoming a minister.

“Whatever responsibility was entrusted to him, he fulfilled them sincerely. He rose from the block level and went on to become a minister. Although he parted ways with us and left the party at one point, today he has returned. I believe this is an indication of the changing political times,” Karra said.

Aziz’s return symbolised a broader shift in people’s political thinking, particularly in response to the “divisive politics” pursued by the BJP, he added.

“Today, a new political consciousness is emerging among the people. Gradually, people have realised that the BJP used religion, caste and divisive politics to retain power, resorting to populist and opportunistic policies for electoral benefits,” Karra claimed.