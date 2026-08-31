Lack of buffer stock at GMC Baramulla makes it vulnerable to medicine shortages

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: The absence of an adequate buffer stock system at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla has often left the hospital vulnerable to shortages of essential medicines when regular supplies from the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) are delayed.

According to officials aware of the developments, the latest shortage, which continued for a few days, has now been resolved after emergency medicines were procured and essential drug stocks replenished.

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The local procurement became necessary after stocks of several essential medicines were exhausted, affecting their availability for emergency treatment and adding to the difficulties faced by patients and attendants.

The episode has once again highlighted the need for an adequate buffer stock at the hospital to ensure the availability of essential medicines during gaps in the regular supply chain.

GMC Baramulla, like other Government hospitals across Kashmir, depends on JKMSCL for its regular medicine requirements and places its demands with the corporation.

However, it has been learnt that there is no fixed timeline for receiving supplies from JKMSCL. This can leave hospitals exposed when existing stocks are exhausted before fresh consignments arrive.

Officials said maintaining a buffer stock of essential and emergency medicines is therefore necessary to bridge such gaps and ensure continuity of treatment until regular supplies are received.

The latest shortage came to light after several medicines, including Inj. Bupivacaine, Inj. Nitroglycerine and Inj. Ondansetron, were reported unavailable or in short supply at the hospital.

Inj. Hydrocortisone and Inj. Atropine had also remained unavailable for a prolonged period before being replenished.

The shortage had prompted complaints from patients and attendants, who said they were being forced to purchase medicines from private pharmacies when the required drugs were unavailable at the hospital.

With the immediate shortage now addressed through local purchases, officials said essential medicines are available, while non-essential medicines may take longer to arrive.

Principal GMC Baramulla, Dr Majid Jehangir, did not respond to repeated calls seeking his response on the mechanism being put in place to prevent such shortages in the future.