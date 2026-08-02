'Labourers' Killers' Names Must Be Revealed,' Says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Aug 2: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday demanded that the identity of the killers of two migrant labourers in Kulgam and a policeman in Anantnag be made public.

He also asked the authorities where the terrorists were coming from.

"They (administration) should tell people who is carrying out these killings. All we are told is that terrorists killed them. The question is where the terrorists are coming from when all the borders are sealed," Abdullah told reporters in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

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The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said it was imperative to unmask the killers to test the lieutenant governor's claim that terrorism has ended in the Valley.

"Let us and the whole world see who these killers are. Has terrorism ended? You can see how much the situation has changed," he said, referring to the change in status quo since the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

Abdullah also demanded the Centre restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC leader also accused the BJP of destroying the Union Territory, which was a state before 2019.

On the situation in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he expressed surprise at the silence of the global community on the matter.

"They (PoJK people) are our brothers, and we are pained by what they are going through. The United Nations has a Human Rights Commission. They should send a delegation there to assess the situation first hand. While the global silence is surprising, our own country has not said anything about it," he added.

Regional elections underway in PoJK have been marred by violence, with several lives lost.

JAAC, a banned collective of activist groups, has been staging demonstrations for nearly two months over 12 contentious seats of the so-called legislative assembly in PoJK.