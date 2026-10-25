Labourer dies of fall from tractor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: A labourer here today died after falling from a tractor in village Chack Malal, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Khour.

Sources informed that the deceased was identified as Sanjay Kumar, 42, son of Charan Dass, resident of Chack Malal.

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After postmortem and other legal formalities, body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

Police has taken cognizance of the death and started investigation.