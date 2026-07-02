Labour Minister to focus on digital compliance,  timely settlement of claims under new EPFO schemes

NEW DELHI, July 2: Digital compliance and timely settlement of claims, such as PF withdrawal and pension fixation, will be the focus areas of the new social security scheme managed by the retirement fund body, EPFO.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has notified the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, Employees' Pension Scheme, 2026 and Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 2026 under the new Code on Social Security.

The Ministry has made a strict provision for payment of 12 per cent penal rate of interest for not settling claimsÂ withinÂ 20 days regarding withdrawal of provident fund, pension and group insurance by officials of the retirement fund body EPFO under the new schemes.

The new schemes provide that "Where the Commissioner fails without sufficient cause to settle a claim complete in all respects within twenty days, the Commissioner shall be liable for the delay beyond the said period and penal interest at the rate of twelve per cent per annum may be charged on the benefit amount, which shall be deducted from the salary of the Commissioner."

These newly notified schemes will replace the Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 1952, the Employees' Family Pension Scheme, 1971, the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995, and the Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976.

Talking to PTI, a senior official said there was a provision for payment of penal rate of interest for delay in settling the claim completed in all respects in earlier schemes also.

He explained that earlier the officials were required to pay the declared rate of interest on PF deposits and now they have fixed it at 12 per cent.

The official also explained that there is no major change in terms of contribution to be made by employees and employers towards the social security schemes run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The employers as well as employees continue to contribute 12 per cent of basic wage, toward the social security schemes.

The contribution to the pension scheme will be 8.33 per cent from employers' contribution, and the government will chip in a subsidy of 1.16 per cent as earlier.

However, he explained that the stress is on digital compliance by employers as well as the EPFO, so that the members can avail all services seamlessly online without any delay.

The exempted establishments or the PF trusts regulated by the EPFO are also required to make provision for online filing of claims and other applications by their members under the new schemes. (PTI)