Labour Minister Mandaviya calls  for continuous reskilling amid AI boom

NEW DELHI, Sept 28: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday highlighted the transformative potential of AI and emerging technologies and stressed the need for continuous reskilling and a future-ready industrial relations system that balances productivity with workers' skills, safety and participation.

The Union Labour & Employment Minister was speaking at National Conference on Industrial Relations and Labour, organised by CII.

He called for meaningful social dialogue between employers and workers, particularly as new technologies reshape the world of work, a CII statement said.

Mandaviya also highlighted the role of the four Labour Codes in creating a modern, pro-growth framework while simplifying compliance for industry and strengthening protections for workers.

The Minister emphasised the importance of expanding social security coverage and building an inclusive labour ecosystem that reaches workers across the formal and unorganised sectors.

Mandaviya called upon the Government, industry, workers and other stakeholders to work together, develop best practices and build a stronger culture of partnership.

Reiterating India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he stressed that when workers' dignity and industry's growth advance together, economic growth and employment can move in tandem, laying the foundation for sustainable growth. (PTI)