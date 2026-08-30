Labour Deptt organises workshop on implications of four labour codes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: The Labour Department organised a one-day orientation-cum-Training Programme on the Four Labour Codes, here today.

The event was held under the chairmanship of Labour Commissioner, Charandeep Singh.

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The programme was attended by the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Labour Officers, Inspectors-cum-Facilitators and other departmental officials from various districts of Jammu Division.

Addressing the participants, the Deputy Labour Commissioner, welcomed all the officers and officials and highlighted the importance of developing a common understanding of the Four Labour Codes.

He emphasised that effective implementation of labour reforms depends not only on knowledge of statutory provisions but also on their consistent, fair and practical application at the field level.

The training covered the Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

Detailed discussions were held on minimum wages, payment of wages, industrial relations, trade unions, standing orders, grievance redressal, social security, registration of establishments, occupational safety and health, working conditions, contract labour and inter-State migrant workers, besides other important statutory and compliance-related provisions.

The Assistant Labour Commissioners (ALCs) also made detailed presentations on relevant aspects of the Labour Codes, followed by an interactive Question-and-Answer session.

Addressing the gathering, Labour Commissioner Charandeep Singh emphasised the importance of strengthening the capacity and professional preparedness of field functionaries for effective implementation of the new labour framework.

He stressed the need for a balanced and facilitative approach that safeguards workers' rights and entitlements while ensuring that employers are adequately guided regarding their statutory obligations and compliance requirements.

The programme concluded with a wrap-up session, wherein the key takeaways from the training sessions were recapitulated and observations and feedback of the participating officers were discussed.