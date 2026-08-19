Labour Commissioner reviews functioning of Jammu Division

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Labour Commissioner, J&K, today chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Labour Department, Jammu Division, to assess progress on key departmental activities and implementation of priority programmes.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Jammu, and Assistant Labour Commissioners of Jammu Division.

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During the meeting, the Labour Commissioner held one-to-one interactions with the Assistant Labour Commissioners and reviewed the progress regarding implementation of the Labour Codes, PMSYM targets, grievance redressal, pending quasi-judicial and court cases, disposal of services under the Public Services Guarantee Act, and pending official communications.

The Chair directed all officers to adopt a target-oriented and time-bound approach for generating awareness regarding implementation of Labour Codes and significantly improve the percentage of achievement under the Labour Codes. The officers were asked to prepare a master file/work plan for systematic monitoring of activities and targets relating to implementation of the Labour Codes and stressed upon the importance of a structured capacity-building programme for strengthening the capabilities of field functionaries.

The progress under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM) was also reviewed. The Chair directed the field officers to formulate a proper strategy for achieving the prescribed targets, with particular emphasis on sustained field-level efforts and regular monitoring of enrolment and progress. The officers were advised to identify areas requiring greater intervention and to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach eligible workers through effective awareness, facilitation and follow-up.

Emphasizing efficient grievance redressal, the Labour Commissioner directed that grievances received through online and offline modes, including SAMADHAN, should be followed up end-to-end and resolved promptly. Officers were also instructed to ensure timely disposal of services covered under the Public Services Guarantee Act, strictly within the prescribed timelines.

The Chair laid particular emphasis on the early disposal of long-pending quasi-judicial and court cases, especially matters pending for two to three years or more, and called for a focused strategy and regular follow-up to bring such cases to their logical conclusion.

Concluding the meeting, the Chair called upon all officers to ensure strict compliance with the directions issued, regular monitoring of progress, and visible improvement in departmental performance and service delivery.