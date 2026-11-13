Labour Commissioner Appointed Registrar Of Trade Unions In J&K

Jammu, Nov 13: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed the Labour Commissioner, J&K as the Registrar of Trade Unions for the Union Territory.

As per a notification issued by the Labour and Employment Department, Civil Secretariat Jammu, the appointment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 5 of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

The Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has appointed the Labour Commissioner, Jammu and Kashmir as the Registrar of Trade Unions for the UT.

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The notification further states that Deputy Labour Commissioners, Kashmir/Jammu have been appointed as Additional Registrars within their respective territorial jurisdiction.

All Assistant Labour Commissioners have been appointed as Deputy Registrars within their respective territorial jurisdictions.

The order has been issued by order of the Lieutenant Governor.